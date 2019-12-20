Toys, food given to Liberty County families in need

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Santa’s elves stayed busy Friday morning in Liberty County.
The Liberty County’s Sheriff’s Office was lined with 544 toys and nine bikes, ready to be unwrapped on Christmas morning.
544 toys and 9 bikes will soon be unwrapped on Christmas morning. The sheriff's office, the county fire department and other community members collected donations for today's special gift giving.
As families checked in, county staff looked for their labeled bag of gifts, handed it to them and families left with a smile.
The sheriff says, throughout their line of work or through other community leaders, families were identified if they seemed to need an extra hand this holiday season.
Annie Torres, with the county's business services, gave a list of families in need. She was one of many with tears in her eyes as families picked up the gifts.
"It's just the gift of giving, and that's what we're supposed to do. That's what God expects from us to do,” Torres said.
In addition to the toys and bikes given to families, 71 boxes of food were also handed out.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.