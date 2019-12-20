Troy looks for home win vs App State

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Justin Forrest and Isaac Johnson have led the Mountaineers. Forrest has averaged 17.1 points and 4.4 rebounds while Johnson has recorded 11.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. The Trojans have been anchored by Zay Williams and Darian Adams, who are scoring 12.3 and 13.3 per game, respectively.JUMPING FOR JUSTIN: Forrest has connected on 28.4 percent of the 67 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 7 for 19 over his last three games. He's also made 72.1 percent of his foul shots this season.