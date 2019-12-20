Weekend storm system: Wind and rain on the way

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day, but there is still some dry time before the rain moves in! Our Friday will be dry with highs in the upper 50s with a few clouds moving in the afternoon. Cloud cover increases overnight into Saturday with morning lows in the 40s.
A few showers are possible Saturday, but the more persistent rain increases overnight into Sunday. This begins a very wet and windy stretch of weather. After rain moves in late Saturday, it will stick around until Monday.
Rain will be around all day long on Sunday, as will wind gusts between 30 and 40 miles per hour. The highest wind will be along the coast, including Hilton Head, Savannah, Tybee and other communities along and east of I-95. Widespread accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are likely from Saturday through Monday. Isolated areas could see 7 inches of rain. The threat for severe weather is low, but there will be pockets of heavier rain that could lead to street flooding as the weekend progresses.
With the easterly breeze and soggy conditions, Sunday evening’s tides could run high. This is not a good weekend to spend on the water. In addition to the increased risk for rip currents, the water will be rough. Waves could reach as high as 8 feet on Sunday. A Small Craft Advisory will likely be in effect all weekend.
Conditions improve moving into Christmas Eve when highs return to the mid to upper 60s. Christmas Day will be dry with morning temperatures in the 40s and afternoon highs near 70 degrees.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.