Weekend storm system: Wind and rain on the way

Rain will be around all day long on Sunday, as will wind gusts between 30 and 40 miles per hour. The highest wind will be along the coast, including Hilton Head, Savannah, Tybee and other communities along and east of I-95. Widespread accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are likely from Saturday through Monday. Isolated areas could see 7 inches of rain. The threat for severe weather is low, but there will be pockets of heavier rain that could lead to street flooding as the weekend progresses.