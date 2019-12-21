Anonymous donor pays off all of South Effingham Middle School lunch debts

GUYTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Christmas came early at South Effingham Middle School, but it wasn’t ole St. Nick giving the gift. Instead, this gift came from an anonymous donor.
The Effingham County School District logged onto Facebook to share some happy news: an anonymous donor had paid all the school lunch debt at South Effingham Middle School.
“Our lunchroom manager told me that a teacher had asked how much the payoff was for all of our student’s balances and gave her that amount, and then the anonymous donor gave the money this morning,” said SEMS Principal Brigid Nesmith.
She said there were about three pages of students who had debts. Now, when the students return to class in January, they all have a fresh slate.
“This time of the year can be hard for a lot of families, and you know, it may be a minimal amount of money," Nesmith explained. "Some of our kids owe two dollars, some of our kids owe ten dollars, but that burden of just another payment was taken away by this generous person.”
Principal Nesmith has a message for South Effingham’s secret Santa.
“I’d want to thank them so much for the opportunity to feed the children in our school, to let them be able to have the nourishment that they need to get the best education they could possibly get without owing money for it.”
As Dr. Seuss once wrote, “What if Christmas doesn’t come from a store...What if Christmas, perhaps, means a little more.”
