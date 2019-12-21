Driver injured after concrete beam falls on I-16

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Edward McAfee ran into a concrete beam on Interstate 16 earlier this week. The beam fell from a construction zone in Effingham County.
The aftermath of the crash looked like any other on the interstate. The impact smashed the front end of McAfee's car. Only, he didn't hit another car or even run off the road. Instead, the unsecured beam fell right in front of him.
"At one point I thought it was attached to a crane that was there and then I realized it wasn't, and by that time it was upon me, and so the beam fell across I-16, and I just had seconds to brace for impact and hope for the best,” McAfee said.
He says the car almost flipped end over end. It stopped 20 or so yards after impact. If the beam fell a couple seconds later, it could've been even worse.
It's slightly ironic given the fact that McAfee is a personal injury lawyer. He makes a living representing people who go through a situation like this.
"Gives a new perspective being a PI lawyer as to what our clients go through. From being in the ambulance to going to memorial and then following up with an orthopedist. Now I know what clients go through,” McAfee said.
McAfee said he has a head injury and fracture in his lower back in addition to other aches and pains. Luckily, traffic behind him stopped.
He says the number of Good Samaritans who stopped surprised him.
"Good people come around at this time of year and I was fortunate to be surrounded by a lot of Good Samaritans and good officers and EMTs and doctors at the hospital,” he said.
WTOC has reached out to the Georgia Department of Transportation for comment. They directed us to the company in charge of the construction: McClendon Enterprises. We have not heard back from them.
