First Alert: Heavy rain, flooding possible Sunday & Monday

What to expect: A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect from 1 p.m. Sunday through 7 p.m. Monday evening. Showers will build in throughout Sunday, with heavier rain in the late afternoon and evening. Another batch of heavy rain is possible overnight into Monday during our morning commute. These are both busy travel days, give yourself extra time if you have to be on the roads. Accumulations will range from 3 to 6 inches, with isolated areas over 7 inches of rain possible. Wind gusts will range 20-30 miles per hour with isolated higher gusts possible Sunday afternoon into Monday morning.