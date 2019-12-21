First Alert: Heavy rain, flooding possible Sunday & Monday

Heavy rain, flooding possible through Monday (Source: WTOC)
By Andrew Gorton | December 21, 2019 at 5:43 PM EST - Updated December 21 at 11:26 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sunday and Monday are First Alert Weather Days

What to expect: A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect from 1 p.m. Sunday through 7 p.m. Monday evening. Showers will build in throughout Sunday, with heavier rain in the late afternoon and evening. Another batch of heavy rain is possible overnight into Monday during our morning commute. These are both busy travel days, give yourself extra time if you have to be on the roads. Accumulations will range from 3 to 6 inches, with isolated areas over 7 inches of rain possible. Wind gusts will range 20-30 miles per hour with isolated higher gusts possible Sunday afternoon into Monday morning.

Posted by Andrew Gorton on Saturday, December 21, 2019

Threats: Heavy rain, flooding

Timing: Saturday afternoon through Monday evening

Where: Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

What you can do before:

Light showers will linger into Tuesday morning, but we’ll dry out through the middle of the week. Highs top out in the mid-60s on Christmas Eve and near 70 degrees on Christmas Day. We’ll keep you updated on-air, online and in the WTOC Weather app.

