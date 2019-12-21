Ga. Governor Kemp’s comment irks South Carolina sheriffs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - "My message to any gang member in this area or the state of Georgia is this: you should move to Florida or South Carolina,” Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said.
Those comments from Gov. Kemp this week in Savannah are upsetting some sheriffs in South Carolina.
Many in the crowd for the Savannah Area Chamber annual meeting laughed when Kemp said that. At least two sheriffs in South Carolina don't find it funny though.
Our sister station in Columbia, S.C. spoke with the sheriffs of Richland and Kershaw counties about the remarks.
They say it is a serious issue that shouldn't be taken lightly.
"Disappointed. We don't work that way in law enforcement. We support each other and we don't trash each other and it kind of just hit me as telling all the bad people to go to South Carolina and we don't need that,” Richland County Sheriff’s Leon Lott.
"What I would say to anyone who is a gang member: I'm not going to send you to another state. I'm going to send you to jail. I'm going to take care of the problem while it's here,” Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan said.
Both sheriffs say coordination between counties and state agencies is critical in dealing with the gang problem.
Our sister station in Columbia reached out to South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster for his thoughts on the comment but he hasn’t responded.
