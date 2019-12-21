Girl Scouts hold annual cookie rally at Savannah church

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -First comes Christmas cookies, then comes Girl Scout Cookies!
The Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia held a pre-season “Girl Scout Cookie Program” kick off on Friday evening in Savannah.
Girls were taught sale etiquette at the cookie rally. They also learned about goal setting, decision making, money management, business ethics, and got to work on their people skills. The pep rally at Trinity Lutheran Church included a practice run, a training camp, and of course, a celebration.
“We get the girls all excited about the cookie program because it really is more than you eating a delicious cookie," said Sue Else the CEO of the Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia. "Our girls set goals. They look at what they want to do with the money they’re going to earn on Christmas sales. They set a goal.”
The announcement of the new Girl Scout cookie is coming up on January 7th. Cookie booths will be open around the community from February 7th to March 1st. Pre-sales have already started if you want to get your order in ahead of time.
