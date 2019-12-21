Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

FLU SEASON-SOUTH
Flu continues to hit South hard
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The flu season is continuing to hit southern states hard as influenza begins to spread across the country. The flu season got off to an early start in the Deep South. The most recent weekly flu report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds high levels of flu-like illness in 19 states, including most southern states. So far in the 2019-2020 flu season, CDC has reported 19 flu-associated deaths among children.
HISTORIC FORT-ROOF REPLACEMENT
Park Service wants to replace roof at historic Georgia fort
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The National Park service is planning to replace the roof on a historic building that serves as its staff headquarters at Fort Pulaski on the Georgia coast. The agency said in a news release it's seeking public comment on the proposed upgrade for the building, which was constructed just prior to World War I. The building wasn't an original part of the Civil War-era fort. Instead it was built as an attendant's quarters for a nearby quarantine station used to treat people with highly contagious diseases between 1889 and 1937. The park service says the existing roof was damaged by hurricanes in 2016 and 2017. It wants to put on a new roof made of steel.
OWL IN CHRISTMAS TREE
Whoo's there? Georgia family discovers owl in Christmas tree
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia family is getting a real hoot from its Christmas tree. Katie McBride Newman said Friday that she and her daughter spotted a live owl in the tree earlier this month. The discovery came more than a week after they had bought the 10-foot tall tree from a Home Depot. The owl didn't fly away when they opened windows and doors, so they called a nonprofit nature group. A worker with the Chattahoochee Nature Center caught the bird and helped the family release it.
PASTOR-SEXUAL ASSAULTS
Georgia pastor accused of sexual assaults in Oregon
VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia minister has been arrested on charges that he committed sexual assaults in Oregon. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation tells local news outlets that Helio Ferriera was arrested on Dec. 3. Investigators say they have linked the 41-year-old Ferreira to crimes committed in the Portland area in 2012, 2016 and 2018. Officials declined to release further details, citing the “sensitivity” of the cases. Police in Portland are investigating whether Ferreira has links to any other sexual assault cases. Ferriera remained jailed without bail in Georgia on Friday. It's unclear whether he has a lawyer representing him.
AP-US-HEALTH-OVERHAUL-GEORGIA
Georgia could be first state to test Trump health proposals
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia could be the first state to test proposals from the Trump administration that would dramatically change the federal market for health insurance. Critics say the changes to the Affordable Care Act would drive up insurance costs for older and sicker people. Supporters say the proposals would especially benefit people who don’t qualify for federal subsidies to pay for premiums under President Barack Obama’s health care overhaul.
FIRE-FIVE KILLED
House fire kills 3 children, 2 adults in Alabama
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say five people have died in a mobile home fire in rural north Alabama. News outlets report that flames engulfed a trailer in DeKalb County on Thursday. Coroner Bruce Wilson said Friday the dead include a woman, her three young children and the woman's boyfriend. Wilson says the family had a wood stove and other heaters inside their home near the Georgia line. He says the fire appears to have been an accident caused by one of the heaters, but the state fire marshal's office is investigating.
JIMMY CARTER-HISTORIC SITES
Bill introduced to redesignate Jimmy Carter historic sites
ATLANTA (AP) — Some historic places in former President Jimmy Carter’s hometown may get more federal protection under a bill introduced by Georgia’s congressional delegation to give them a new designation. It would reclassify the Jimmy Carter National Historic Site located in rural Plains, Georgia, as the Jimmy Carter National Historical Park. Both national historic sites and national historical parks are protected parts of the U.S. National Park System. But the National Park Service says historical parks are commonly areas of greater physical extent and complexity. The new designation would apply to several locations including the farm Carter grew up on and the high school he attended.
STUNTMAN-DEATH
Georgia jury awards $8.6M in 'Walking Dead' stuntman's death
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia jury has awarded $8.6 million to the family of a stuntman killed during the production of a “Walking Dead” episode in 2017. The Daily Report reports the verdict Thursday comes after a week-long trial before Gwinnett County State Court Judge Emily Brantley. Jurors began deliberations late Tuesday and handed up the verdict shortly before 6 p.m. Lawyers for AMC and production company Stalwart Films had argued that John Bernecker’s death in a fall from a balcony during a staged fight was an unforeseen accident that happened when he missed a landing pad 25 feet below. Bernecker’s parents sued, claiming they skimped on safety measures for financial and scheduling concerns.