Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The National Park service is planning to replace the roof on a historic building that serves as its staff headquarters at Fort Pulaski on the Georgia coast. The agency said in a news release it's seeking public comment on the proposed upgrade for the building, which was constructed just prior to World War I. The building wasn't an original part of the Civil War-era fort. Instead it was built as an attendant's quarters for a nearby quarantine station used to treat people with highly contagious diseases between 1889 and 1937. The park service says the existing roof was damaged by hurricanes in 2016 and 2017. It wants to put on a new roof made of steel.