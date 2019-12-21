Savannah Police arrest serial downtown burglar

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has been arrested in connection to several commercial burglaries in the downtown Savannah area.
Savannah Police arrested David Holmes, 55, around 6 a.m. Friday during the commission of an attempted third burglary at Ruth Chris Steakhouse, located on the 100 block of W. Bay Street.
Officers say Holmes committed numerous commercial burglaries between Nov. 27 and Dec. 13, including Ruth Chris Steakhouse, The Perry Lane Hotel and the Hilton Garden Inn.
Holmes was taken into custody and charged with commercial burglary and tools in the commission of a crime.
“This is an example of the incredible work our patrol officers and detectives continue to do every day for the safety of our community,” said Chief Roy Minter. “The officers who worked this case formulated a plan and successfully carried it out to ensure an apprehension without further incident.”
