Surveillance video shows driver of pickup truck smashing through wall and into baggage claim at Sarasota, Fla. Airport

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A driver has been hospitalized after smashing a pickup truck through a wall and into baggage claim at the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.
Airport President Rick Piccolo tells ABC7 the driver of the truck, 40-year-old Juan Monsivis of Bradenton, drove through a fence line along the western boundary of the airport around 3:15am Thursday, breaking through the fence.
Watch the surveillance video below:
From there, Monsivis went on the airport’s perimeter road and crossed the air carrier ramp at a high rate of speed, estimated around 100mph, smashed through the cinder block wall at the back of baggage claim.
After entering baggage claim, Monsivis went straight through and smashed into the counter of a rental car company, where two attendants stood.
Hear Piccolo describe what happened and see damage from the scene:
Thankfully, neither attendant was injured, but Monsivis was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.
Piccolo says Monsivis caused a major amount of damage in baggage claim to conveyor belts, the ceiling, windows, doors and the walls, totaling around $250,000 in damage. But the airport is working to make repairs to be able to service customers with morning flights and will only be short one conveyor belt.
See the inside of the airport after the debris was cleaned up:
Florida Highway Patrol says prior to the crash at the airport, Monsivis was driving recklessly on U.S. 41. At this point, troopers say it’s unknown why Monsivis smashed into the airport and charges are still pending further investigation.
Monsivis has several prior arrests with the most recent available from the sheriff’s office in 2010 for possession of a controlled substance:
Records from the court clerk’s office shows in that arrest, Monsivis was stopped for speeding when a deputy found drugs in his vehicle and he also faced several traffic infractions, including driving on a suspended license due to a prior DUI. In that case, Monsivis took a plea of nolo contendre.
