Young women honored at annual debutante presentation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Friday was a night to remember for several young ladies making their debut.
Young women were escorted by their fathers at the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity’s annual debutante presentation and Alpha Ball.
It's all about stepping out of childhood and into Savannah's adult community.
Scholarships are awarded at the end of each Debutante Season. The Beta Phi Lambda chapter has awarded more than $35,000 in scholarships.
“This is the 75th year of celebrating the oldest running cotillion of its type in the United States,” said chapter president Solomon Myers.
“I’m thrilled that is still going on, when I think back to my time as a debutante, I’m glad it is continuing,” said Jessie C. DeLoach, a debutante.
Our very own Dawn Baker was present at the event as a former debutante.
