First Alert: Rain could cause flooding through Monday

These are both busy travel days, give yourself extra time if you have to be on the roads. Accumulations will range from 3 to 6 inches, with isolated areas over 7 inches of rain possible. Wind gusts will range 20-30 miles per hour with isolated higher gusts possible Sunday afternoon into Monday morning. The high tide at Fort Pulaski will be near the minor flood stage of 9.2’ just before sunrise on Monday morning.