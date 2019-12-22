First Alert: Rain could cause flooding through Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Cloud cover holds tonight with temperatures in the 50s. Scattered light showers continue overnight across Coastal Empire and Lowcountry into Sunday with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s at daybreak.
Tybee Tides: 8.3' 4:24AM | 0.4' 11:08AM | 8.1' 4:37PM
Sunday and Monday are First Alert Weather Days
What to expect: A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect from 1 p.m. Sunday through 7 p.m. Monday evening. Showers will build in throughout Sunday, with heavier rain in the late afternoon and evening. Another batch of heavy rain is possible overnight into Monday during our morning commute.
These are both busy travel days, give yourself extra time if you have to be on the roads. Accumulations will range from 3 to 6 inches, with isolated areas over 7 inches of rain possible. Wind gusts will range 20-30 miles per hour with isolated higher gusts possible Sunday afternoon into Monday morning. The high tide at Fort Pulaski will be near the minor flood stage of 9.2’ just before sunrise on Monday morning.
Marine forecast: A Small Craft Advisory is in effect due to wind causing waves of 5 to 8 feet. There is also a Gale Watch, there could be easterly wind gusts up to 35 kts Sunday afternoon into the evening. Monday’s conditions will be similar. Marine conditions will not improve greatly until the middle of the week.
Threats: Heavy rain, flooding
Timing: Saturday afternoon through Monday evening
Where: Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
What you can do before:
Light showers will linger into Tuesday morning, but we’ll dry out through the middle of the week. Highs top out un the mid 60s on Christmas Eve and near 70 degrees on Christmas Day.
