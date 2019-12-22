First Alert: Rainfall continues, flooding possible

Rainfall continues Sunday afternoon with temperatures holding in the 50s. Even though the rain hasn’t been too heavy yet, almost all of our roadways are damp, please be careful if you have to get out and drive. Heavier rain moves in Sunday into early Monday morning. The wind will also pick up tonight. The strongest wind gusts will be along the coast, with gusts of 20 to 25 miles per hour, but we could see an isolated gust or two closer to 35 miles per hour.