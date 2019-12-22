First Alert: Rainfall continues, flooding possible

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sunday and Monday are First Alert Weather Days.
Rainfall continues Sunday afternoon with temperatures holding in the 50s. Even though the rain hasn’t been too heavy yet, almost all of our roadways are damp, please be careful if you have to get out and drive. Heavier rain moves in Sunday into early Monday morning. The wind will also pick up tonight. The strongest wind gusts will be along the coast, with gusts of 20 to 25 miles per hour, but we could see an isolated gust or two closer to 35 miles per hour.
Tybee Tides: 8.2' 4:37PM | 0.8' 11:20PM | 9.2' 5:21AM
The Monday morning commute will be nasty, with some of the heaviest rainfall possible during this time. We will be watching Monday morning’s high tide (5:21 a.m.) at the Fort Pulaski River gauge closely. It will rise close to 9.2’, putting it in a minor flood stage.
Through early Tuesday morning, widespread rainfall accumulations will range from 3 to 6 inches. Isolated areas could pick up around 7 inches of rain, especially in the Lowcountry and areas closer to Charleston. Flooding is the main concern with this system.
Marine forecast:
A Gale Warning is in effect until 11 p.m.
Easterly wind gusts 20 to 30 knots are likely with gusts up to 40 knots possible. Waves will reach 6 to 11 feet; boating is not recommended. Conditions will improve Monday, but waves will still reach 4 to 6 feet. Wednesday’s Waves subside down to 3 to 4 feet.
Our weather improves Throughout the day on Christmas Eve with highs in the mid 60s. Christmas morning will be in the upper 40s with afternoon highs near 70 degrees under partly cloudy skies.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
