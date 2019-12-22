Holiday programs at Fort Pulaski highlight history

COCKSPUR ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) -The Fort Pulaski National Monument is hosting a special program on Cockspur Island to celebrate the holidays this weekend.
The program kicked off on Saturday and will continue through Sunday.
Visitors can listen to music, learn about what the holidays were like during the Civil War, and see cannon demonstrations.
Chief of Interpretation Joel Cadoff says it’s something the staff hopes you’ll bring your whole family to.
“I think anytime that we’re able to put together a program with our staff is really able to welcome the community, I think people respond," Cadoff said. "It’s always wonderful to see folks coming out if their family is from here, from out of town, and the kids and everything, and seeing them around the fort is just magical.”
