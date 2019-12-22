Hundreds of kids leave with bikes from ILA giveaway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -It was all smiles as many kids on Savannah’s westside got some new wheels on Saturday.
The International Longshoreman’s Association held its 18th annual bike giveaway. Hundreds of children left with a new bike and for some, it was their first bike ever.
Representative Phillip Bell says they saw a need in the community and every year they make sure every child has something ahead of Christmas.
“It is something that brings a lot of joy to us, to the ILA family just to help out the kids," Bell said. "It’s something that you can’t put in words, just to see the smiles on their faces, knowing they’ll have a Christmas.”
Kids also got toothbrushes as well.
