Johnson, Windsor Forest win SCCPSS Holiday Classic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sol C. Johnson hosted the championship games for the Savannah Chatham County Public School System 2019 Holiday Hoops Classic.
In a true 912 rivalry, Johnson Atomsmasher girls defeated the Beach Bulldogs,53-36.
“This tournament right here is for bragging rights," said Johnson girls Head Coach Brandon Lindsey. "Of course, it sets the tone for the state, because when you have the number one ranked team supposedly, going against the number two or three ranked team in the state, and given our history and our tradition, it’s going to be tough and it always prepares us for down the road.”
On the boys side, Johnson fell to the Knights of Windsor Forest, 61-56.
