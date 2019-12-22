Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

SPARTANBURG PAY RAISES
Raises on tap for nearly 1,200 Spartanburg employees
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Nearly 1,200 employees in one South Carolina city are getting early Christmas presents in the form of January pay raises. The Spartanburg Herald Journal reports that the Spartanburg County Council recently adopted the county's first pay restructuring in more than a decade. It includes $5.3 million in annual pay increases and benefits for jobs in 27 pay grades ranging from $23,500 to $167,710. County Administrator Cole Alverson says tax revenues are greater than expected, and all the raises can be paid for without a tax increases. Alverson says the raises take effect Jan. 3, and will be seen in the Jan. 23 paychecks.
FLU SEASON-SOUTH
Flu continues to hit South hard
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The flu season is continuing to hit southern states hard as influenza begins to spread across the country. The flu season got off to an early start in the Deep South. The most recent weekly flu report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds high levels of flu-like illness in 19 states, including most southern states. So far in the 2019-2020 flu season, CDC has reported 19 flu-associated deaths among children.
SHOOTING SENTENCING
Man who was on the run for 17 years, sentenced in shooting
MAULDIN, S.C. (AP) — Prosecutors say a man who shot his former girlfriend through her car window and then fled the country for 17 years is going to prison after pleading guilty. Local news outlets reported that prosecutors from the Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor's Office said in a news release that Reynaldo Ramon Pimienta pleaded guilty Thursday in connection with the 2000 shooting that left the woman permanently paralyzed in her lower body. He then fled the country and was on the run for years. In October 2017, he was located in Colombia when authorities used a cell phone he was using to nail down his location.
POLICE CHIEF-STATE INVESTIGATION
State misconduct probe sidelines South Carolina police chief
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — The police chief of a South Carolina city has been placed on administrative leave as officials review a seven-month state investigation that found he protected a wealthy donor from criminal charges. The Greenville News reports Greenville police Chief Ken Miller and interim Capt. Jason Rampey are now both on leave while the city manager reviews the investigation. The state investigation found that a “wealthy businessman” who donated to the city and police foundation was charged with public intoxication in 2018.
AP-US-KIDNAPPING-SUSPECT-POLICE-SHOOTING
Official: Suspect who pulled gun on detectives fatally shot
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina shot and killed a suspect who they say pulled a gun on detectives. A sheriff's office spokesman says Kyle Horton was fatally shot Tuesday night in an apartment complex parking lot in Wilmington. No officers were injured. Police say Horton had kidnapped and carjacked a woman at gunpoint Friday from a shopping center in Charlotte. She was driven to South Carolina where Horton let her go. Police say Horton was also a person of interest in an armed robbery Tuesday in Myrtle Beach. A woman told a Myrtle Beach television station Horton attempted to rob her before he was killed.
DOME HOUSE SOLD
White domed house on Sullivan's Island sells for $4 million
CHARLESTON, S. C. (AP) — A unique, dome-shaped house on the South Carolina coast dubbed “Eye of the Storm," has recently been sold for $4 million. The Post and Courier reported that according to Charleston County land records, a firm based in North Carolina bought the 3,384-square-foot house in early October. The distinctive house features a white shell that resembles a Storm Trooper helmet from the movie “Star Wars."