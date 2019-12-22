Port Wentworth churches deliver Christmas meals to 80 families

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) -80 families went to their doors on Saturday morning to find a box full of ingredients to make Christmas dinner.
Port Wentworth churches spent the morning putting the boxes together before making their deliveries.
One of these families says that the box is a blessing that means they can now host their family for Christmas dinner.
“I could not have gone out and bought this," said Debbie Floyd. "Not this month. No way.”
Debbie Floyd and her husband Terry were one of the families on the list this year to get a ‘Good Samaritan Christmas Box.’ A family, hit by many unexpected hardships.
“It means so much!” she said.
Floyd says her husband has been in the hospital four times since October and recently underwent nine procedures on his foot. She also battled cancer last year and says this box means more than words can say.
“There’s a lot of love in this box and I hope you feel that,” Paul Mongin said to Floyd when he delivered the box to her door.
"I do." Floyd
Four Port Wentworth churches, including The First Baptist Church, Richmond Baptist, United Methodist, and the Alliance Church all joined in this effort.
“It’s just truly a blessing to be able to give back on Christmas while we’re remembering the true meaning of Christmas,” said Gary Boyles with Port Wentworth United Methodist Church.
Jannet Utley with Port Wentworth Alliance Church says that “It’s just a good time and there’s a feeling of comradery and love for each other and the fellowship that we have.”
Floyd says this box will give her the chance to have her children and grandchildren over during a time when she thought it wouldn't be possible to do so.
“Without this, our family wouldn’t have been coming over to have a meal like this.”
Boxes were handed out in Bloomingdale, Garden City, Port Wentworth, and Pooler. The churches say the amount of food in each box is enough for each family to have a few days worth of meals.
