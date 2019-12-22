Students join Chatham Co. Police for “Shop with a Cop”

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -10 students got a chance to walk the aisles of Walmart with the Chatham County Police Department at the first “Shop with a Cop” event on Saturday morning.
7-year-old Davina Holton made her way through the isles of Walmart, picking out some of her Christmas wishlist items joined by some of Chatham County’s finest.
With her grandmother Nancy Holton by her side, she says it made her feel good knowing that the department wanted to make a difference this holiday season.
“It makes me feel good that they care and make the kids feel special,” said Holton.
West Chatham Precinct Neighborhood Liason officer Esquina White says this was the goal when she started the program.
“It made me feel blessed to be in a position to be able to do that, as well as blessed to be able to have this kind of engagement with kids usually we see kids or people in general when we’re responding to calls so this kind of shines the light on us engaging outside of responding to them,” said White.
“I was thinking it was a requirement for her to come out here so I’m just like she’s just out here ready to go home, but no. She wanted to wake up in the morning to come out here and help kids shop and get stuff which made me feel really good and happy that she did that,” said 6th grader Sage Allen.
Walmart provided $50 gift cards to each of the kids for their shopping sprees.
The department also teamed up with the Savannah-Chatham County school system to pick the 10 students.
