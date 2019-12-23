Bluffton Police investigating after murder victim found in church parking lot

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) -Bluffton Police are investigating after a murder victim was found in the Lord of Life Lutheran Church parking lot off of Buckwalter Parkway.
The coroner has identified the victim as Trey Jaden Blackshear, 18.
Police say tBlackshear had multiple gunshot wounds. Bluffton Police ask residents and guests to avoid the area due to a large police presence. Officers are looking for two suspects. They do not believe the victim or suspects are associated with the church.
