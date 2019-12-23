Bowl loss still a building block for Georgia Southern

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - While the Georgia Southern Eagles look ahead to 2020, we’ll take a quick look back at 2019.
Saturday's Cure Bowl did not go how Georgia Southern fans had hoped. The Eagles lost a bowl game for the first time in school history, falling 23-16 to Liberty in Orlando, Fla.
After the game and a season that ends with a 7-6 record, head coach Chad Lunsford said his team must remember the way this season ended and must improve in several facets of the game. The Eagles said 2019 was all about going from good to great and Lunsford says that mantra isn't going anywhere in Statesboro in 2020.
"A lot of people get it twisted. They think it's about the wins and the losses. Good to great is not that. Now good to great leads to wins; no question. But it's about doing the little things right. It's about that small margin of error. Knowing that we could've been this much better than we are. That's what good to great is. We're not changing anything. It's about what's important now. It's about going from good to great. And it's about all the little details that we have to make sure that we take care of and stay focused on,” Lunsford said.
The Eagles have reason for optimism in 2020. The team returns their three leading rushers and several key starters on defense, though they do lose most of their starting defensive backfield.
GS opens the 2020 season in September at Boise State.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.