Bowl loss still a building block for Georgia Southern

"A lot of people get it twisted. They think it's about the wins and the losses. Good to great is not that. Now good to great leads to wins; no question. But it's about doing the little things right. It's about that small margin of error. Knowing that we could've been this much better than we are. That's what good to great is. We're not changing anything. It's about what's important now. It's about going from good to great. And it's about all the little details that we have to make sure that we take care of and stay focused on,” Lunsford said.