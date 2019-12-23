First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain, risk of flooding continue

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day. Flood and Flash Flood Watches remain in effect for a large portion of the WTOC Viewing Area. With temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s, areas of heavy rain will focus along the I-95 corridor and in the South Carolina Lowcountry through the morning.
Drive with extra caution and turn around if you encounter high water. Keep alerts turned “on” in your WTOC Weather App, just in case.
Folks, especially southwest of the Altamaha River, may see a bit of a lull this morning into mid-afternoon, before rain returns area-wide this evening and overnight as an area of low pressure organizes just south of our area.
Temperatures are forecast to remain nearly steady in the low to mid-60s through the afternoon.
The chance of rain, some of which will be heavy, remain likely through early Tuesday morning before diminishing through the day; as an area of low pressure pulls away.
Sunshine and seasonably cool temperatures rule the forecast Christmas Day. It’ll be gorgeous. The holiday forecast is followed by a gradual warming trend and chance of showers heading into next weekend.
Stay dry,
Cutter
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.