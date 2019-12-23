First Alert: Wet Monday morning commute, flooding possible

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Pockets of moderate rain move in tonight into early Monday morning. The wind will also pick up tonight. The strongest wind gusts will be along the coast, with gusts of 20 to 25 miles per hour, but we could see an isolated gust or two near 35 miles per hour.
Tybee Tides: 9.2' 5:21AM | 0.6' 12:04PM | 8.1' 5:32PM
The Monday morning commute will be nasty, with some of the heaviest rainfall possible during this time. We will be watching Monday morning’s high tide (5:21 a.m.) at the Fort Pulaski River gauge closely. It will rise close to 9.2’, putting it in a minor flood stage.
Through early Tuesday morning, widespread rainfall accumulations will range from 3 to 6 inches. Isolated areas could pick up around 7 inches of rain, especially in the Lowcountry and areas closer to Charleston.
Marine forecast:
Easterly wind gusts 20 to 30 knots are likely. Waves will reach 6 to 7 feet; boating is not recommended. Conditions will improve Monday, but waves will still reach 4 to 6 feet. Wednesday’s Waves subsite down to 3 to 4 feet.
Our weather improves Throughout the afternoon on Christmas Eve with highs in the mid 60s. Christmas morning will be in the upper 40s with afternoon highs near 70 degrees under partly cloudy skies.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
