Ga. senator loses his battle to rare cancer

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Greg Kirk, the Georgia District 13 senator, has passed away after battling a rare form of cancer.
Around 8 a.m. Sunday, Kirk’s wife, Rosalyn, posted on Facebook that the senator had passed away. He was 56-years-old.
Senator Kirk represented the South Georgia counties of Crisp, Dodge, Dooly, Lee, Tift, Turner, Worth and parts of Sumter and Wilcox.
He was battling intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma, which affects the liver and small intestine during the process of digesting the fats in food.
Rosalyn posted that arrangements will be shared once they have been made.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.