Ga. senator loses his battle to rare cancer

Ga. senator loses his battle to rare cancer
Greg Kirk and his wife Roslyn Kirk (Source: WALB)
By Krista Monk | December 22, 2019 at 12:00 PM EST - Updated December 23 at 1:41 PM

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Greg Kirk, the Georgia District 13 senator, has passed away after battling a rare form of cancer.

Around 8 a.m. Sunday, Kirk’s wife, Rosalyn, posted on Facebook that the senator had passed away. He was 56-years-old.

My knight traded his armor for angel wings early this morning. He is suffering no more he was welcomed home by our Lord...

Posted by Rosalyn J Kirk on Sunday, December 22, 2019

Senator Kirk represented the South Georgia counties of Crisp, Dodge, Dooly, Lee, Tift, Turner, Worth and parts of Sumter and Wilcox.

He was battling intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma, which affects the liver and small intestine during the process of digesting the fats in food.

Rosalyn posted that arrangements will be shared once they have been made.

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.