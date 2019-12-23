Oy Vey 5k Run/Walk postponed to 2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Sunday marked the first day of Hanukkah!
The rain postponed the Oy Vey 5K Run/Walk in Savannah but the weather didn’t ruin the post-bash.
The Jewish Educational Alliance held a Hanukkah party with beer, latkes, crafts and it ended with a menorah lighting.
JEA’s director of community impact Jamie Richman says it’s always special to celebrate Hanukkah with others in the community.
“It’s just fun to get the whole community together to celebrate for happy occasions and Chanukah is one of those times,” said Jamie Richman.
The 5K run is postponed until Sunday, January 5 at 3 p.m.
