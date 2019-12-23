33rd Annual Seahawk Holiday Classic underway

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC)- The final buzzer has sounded on day two of the 2019 Seahawk Classic at Hilton Head Island High School and more than ten states are represented at this tournament.
This is the 33rd year for the Seahawk Holiday Classic. It features 32 teams, 16 boys and 16 girls teams, playing at three sites, the high school, middle school and rec center, over three days.
Some of the top high school teams across the country are playing in the Lowcountry, making for some great games.
It’s not a tough sell to get teams who want to spend the holiday on Hilton Head Island and the tournament continues to grow.
“It’s not hard to find people that want to come down here. We have like, 100 to 120 teams apply every year, so we expanded to bring 32 down. I’d love to expand to even more. We can hold more. So we partnered with the rec center to have another gym, so it’s been great,” said Seahawk’s girls varsity basketball head coach Sean Rochester.
The final day of games get underway Monday at 9:00 a.m. with the championship games happening in the main gym around 4:30 p.m.
Live updates during the tournament are available from Tourney Machine and social media.
