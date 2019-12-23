Salvation Army Makes Final Push for Red Kettle Campaign Donations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re just a few days away from Christmas, and that means the Red Kettle Campaign is nearing an end. Tuesday, December 24 is the last day to drop off a donation in the kettles waiting in front of storefronts across the Coastal Empire.
Just because the campaign is almost over doesn’t mean the Salvation Army is waning in their efforts. They say any little bit shoppers are able to donate makes a huge difference in their ability to help our communities. Volunteer Dawn Odum and Major Paul Egan with the Salvation Army of Savannah shared more about the campaign and how it impacts the area.
