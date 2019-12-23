Teens organize coat drive to keep Savannah warm

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Two high school freshmen came up with a way they could help those in need after recognizing that not everyone has the means to stay warm.
Claudia and Belle have spent the last two months planning this coat drive.
“Just walking around, especially on the weekends, in the colder weather and seeing everybody," said Claudia and Belle. "Everybody is so cold and it’s time to give back. We have so much, so let’s give back to our community. That’s the best feeling.”
When they recognized the need right in their own backyard, they began talking.
“I just had a lot of extra coats that didn’t fit me anymore, so I was like ‘well why don’t we use this as an idea?’ I called Claudia and we were like ‘yes let’s do it!’”
It was quite the party! About 60 of their friends came and no one showed up empty-handed.
“We have every size,” one of the girls said. “We have the baby sizes, adult sizes, any sizes to give out to everybody.”
In the piles of coats, there really is one for everyone. They made sure to include both men’s and women’s coats too.
"There are some people that aren't as fortunate and I just feel happy to help them."
"When we get to bless other people and make their days, it makes my heart happy and makes me feel good."
On Monday, they will make their way to Johnson Square to hand out the coats. They say they want everyone they give one to, to know they’re not alone.
"Merry Christmas. You're loved, Jesus loves you."
I asked them if they plan on continuing this and making it an annual event. Without hesitation, they knew this wasn't the last time.
"Every year!"
"I think it'll definitely continue until we graduate and maybe even after that."
