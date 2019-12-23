Union Missions serves 300 holiday meals

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - 300 people came through Union Mission Monday to get a full belly and a bag of holiday cheer.
It was a part of their annual holiday meal. Men and women lined up for a full plate full of turkey, greens, mashed potatoes and more.
The food was provided by Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation with support from Sodexo. In addition to a full meal, guests could also shop for toys, pick up warm clothing and toiletries.
They had dozens of volunteers helping serve and organize for the hundreds who came through.
“There is a lot of need and we’re just so happy that we have sponsorship for this and we’re happy to be the ones to put hands and feet to the process and get it done because you know people do want that extra meal and a good meal,” said Union Mission Executive Director Patricia Youngquist.
Union Mission leaders say their need continues beyond this one meal.
They had a window broken overnight that needs to be fixed quickly and they also say they are in need of cold weather items as they look to the new year.
