Volunteers help hundreds of Vidalia kids have a merry Christmas

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - A small team in Vidalia made a big Christmas happen for hundreds of kids in their community. From bikes to toys, the group makes sure each child has something memorable.
Each bag represents one of the 500 children from Vidalia and Toombs County who’ll have a Christmas thanks to one group of volunteers.
Mary Phillips and others rushed around to find numbers on the bags to find the one packed just for each child with gifts for boys or girls and ages of each. A group called Bikes for Kids buys or collects bicycles and toys for local children from needy families.
Frank Smith started the group and even bought this warehouse to hold everything. Monday, families came to pick up what was sorted, wrapped and bagged for their family.
Board members say they ask children what they’d want for Christmas and the lists often show the little things that many people wouldn’t imagine as a gift.
“Your own pillow, your own blanket. Things that most of us take for granted. It just drives you to do this even more because you know there are more children out there like that,” said Board Member Deidre Bennett.
Bennett says they had no idea whether they’d have enough volunteers Sunday night and Monday to get things ready but people kept coming, even deputies helping make deliveries to get Christmas to everyone.
As soon as they finish with this, they’ll start thinking about the fall when they distribute book bags and school supplies to needy students.
This marks the second year Bikes for Kids has distributed to the community.
