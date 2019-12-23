Woman charged in Carlyle Apartments death in court

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The woman charged with murder for the death of Ralph Reynolds, who was shot to death in July outside the Carlyle Apartments at Godley Station, appeared before a Chatham County judge Monday for a bond hearing.
The judge didn’t decide on Nicole Jandro’s bond right away, initially taking the request under advisement saying while Jandro’s lack of a felony record was something to consider along with the severity of the charges and allegations she currently faces.
“They took his life, they took a piece of my heart that I cannot replace,” said Reynolds’ mother Lakeisha Irving.
Ralph Reynolds’ mother offered these words to the court, supported by more than a dozen family members sitting in the gallery.
Jandro’s attorney, Greg Crawford, made the case that his client should receive bond in part because she voluntarily turned herself in a couple days after learning about the murder charge and that she doesn’t have a felony record.
Crawford also had this request.
“There’s no issue about intimidation of witnesses. If anything it’s going to operate in the opposite direction. Which is why if she’s granted bond, we’re going to ask the court for permission for her to reside out of the county pending a trial date or pending an indictment of the shooter in this case,” he said.
The prosecutor argued that Jandro should be held just as responsible for Reynolds’ death as whoever pulled the trigger.
“When police executed a search warrant at her house, she knew what she had done. So much that she had already put on a piece of paper and written out that she was giving custody of her children over to her parents. Because she knew that she was there for the murder, judge. She’d lured the victim to the location, she transported the shooter and herself away, and she sat silent after five months, judge,” they said.
At this time the judge has not made a final decision on Jandro’s bond.
The investigation for Pooler Police continues, as we now know through testimony that at least one other person will likely be charged in Reynolds' death.
In the meantime, Reynolds’ family says they’ll continue to pray for justice.
