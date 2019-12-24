Clear skies for Santa!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Slowly but surely the sun has been appearing through clouds as Low pressure moves away from the Southeast coast today. With that sunshine we’ve breached 70° in most cities except Tybee, but 68°; however the wind has been brisk at times especially along the coast!
High pressure is building from the north with dry, cool conditions. Christmas morning we’ll wake up to the middle 40s, perhaps an upper 30 for a few select cities. Afternoon highs will be slightly cooler than today, but still warmer than average over 65° give or take a few degrees.
Thursday will be warmer still: with morning lows in the middle forties and highs near 70° and sunshine.
Friday: 52/71 with a tad bit more clouds. A coastal trough is expected to develop and coastal showers will try to make a run for the islands, but most of the showers should dissipate.
The first half of the weekend looks mostly dry and warm in the low to mid 70s then increasing clouds and a 40% chance of rain Sunday associated with a strong cold front. It will approach from the west on Sunday and move through Sunday night or Monday, bringing showers.
Stay Safe!
