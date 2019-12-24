Community gathers for Christmas Eve breakfast

BROOKLET, Ga. (WTOC) - Even Christmas Eve morning can be lost in the rush of last minute gift buying and visits and more. But one community used this morning to slow down and remember the original importance of the season.
The Brooklet Kiwanis Club has hosted this breakfast for as long as any of the oldest members can remember - going back decades. They say it’s all about bringing the community together.
Christmas tunes and a hot breakfast bring people together inside the Brooklet United Methodist Church. It brings families and generations together. Club members say it gives people a time to relax and catch up before the last minute errands, travel and busyness of Christmas Eve and Christmas.
“It’s just an enjoyable time that you don’t have to worry about the hustle and bustle of trying to do all the things people think they’re supposed to do at Christmas. So it’s great,” said “Coach” Fred Shaver, Brooklet Kiwanis.
Each year, different churches and pastors help lead the morning with a message to focus less on the commercialization of buying and spending and more on the spirit of giving.
The club uses the donations at the door each year to help needy families in the community next year.
