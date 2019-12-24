Delivering Christmas meals with classic wheels

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - One organization in Beaufort spent this morning making sure everyone in town had a Christmas meal to enjoy.
Classic meals and classic cars. One Beaufort organization spent the day making sure everyone had a Christmas meal to enjoy for the holiday.
When you think of Christmas meals you might not always think of 1970 superbirds. But this Christmas Eve car lovers in Beaufort put together a classic Christmas meal for over 170 Beaufort residents that may not have had a meal to enjoy.
Bricks on Beaufort and Classic Car and Truck Club of Beaufort teamed up to make a Christmas meal of turkey, stuffing, and veggies for their annual Christmas meals on classic wheels.
The organization has been doing this for years.
“All year round we do fundraisers, two car shows a year. With that - all the money we get in, we give to charities. The big one is here to bricks. We give out this year 177 meals,” said the club’s president Rick Larsen.
They say it’s just the right thing to do.
“It’s what we do. I mean we help one another and that is the purpose of our club, is to help the community. It’s our chance to give back to the community and give help to people who really need help," said Larsen.
It helps everyone in Beaufort have a little extra Christmas fun.
