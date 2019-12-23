Heavy rain still expected overnight into Tuesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This strong low pressure is slowly passing off the coast tonight. The weather will improve Tuesday but until then, expect more rain. South of I-16 has been in "dry slot" but as the low stalls, wrap around moisture is going swing back through and produce some light to moderate rain this evening and overnight.
There is low chance of thunderstorms for coastal counties where there is some instability, so don't be surprised by an occasional rumble of thunder or lightning.
Aside from the tropical like Low, there is an additional area of low pressure that has developed along Florida Panhandle, and that will add more rain as it lifts through from the south.
Our South Carolina communities could pick up another 3 inches and in Georgia, especially along the I-95 corridor, 1-2 more inches is possible.
A Flash Flood Watch remains in place until 7 a.m. for all counties north of the Altamaha. Temperatures will remain pretty consistent through the evening, then rain cooled through the overnight.
Christmas Eve Day: 54° to start with clouds and some showers should be ongoing across our area in the morning, especially along the coast. These showers will dissipate and get pushed out to sea by the afternoon as drier air moves in from the west. West of I-95 will see more sunshine then eventually Savannah and the Islands. Highs will be in the mid-upper 60s.
Christmas Day: Ho! Ho! Ho! Sunshine. 45/68
Thursday, December 26th: Sunshine. 43/70
Next chance of measurable rain comes the last Sunday of the year lingering into Monday with some brief cold air for New Year’s Eve. From here, New Year’s celebrations look dry.
