How to cook Sunchoke Tortellini

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Try incorporating some fresh produce into your next pasta dish! Chef Lucas Cheek with Omni Hilton Head stopped by the Morning Break kitchen to show us how to make tortellini with sunchokes.
Sunchoke Tortellini with Parmesan, Anise and Alba White Truffles
For the Pasta Dough:
Ingredients
300g “OO” Farina Flour
6 Egg Yolks
1 Whole Egg
1 tsp. Milk
1 tsp. Extra Virgin Olive Oil
1 tsp. Salt
Procedure
Pour the flour onto a wooden cutting board and make a volcano. Reserve a small amount of flour for later. Mix together eggs, milk, oil and salt. Pour into the center of the volcano and work the flour into the egg mixture until a dough is formed. Clean the surface of any dried egg/flour and knead the dough keeping it in a ball for about 10 minutes, Refrigerate for 1 hour before use.
For the Filling:
Ingredients
1.5 lbs. Sunchokes
1/4 cup Lil Moo Cream Cheese
1/4 cup Heavy Cream
1 tbsp. Tarragon, chopped
1 tbsp. Fennel Fronds, chopped
1 tbsp. Garlic Confit
Procedure
Season sunchokes with olive oil, salt and pepper. Roast in the oven at 350F for 15 minutes or until tender. Let cool. Peel off skin and reserve for later. Put the sunchokes in a blender and puree until smooth, adding the garlic, lil moo cheese and cream. Take out of the blender and fold in herbs and season with salt and pepper.
For the Parmesan Sauce:
Ingredients
1 lb. Parmesan Rind
1 qt. Heavy Cream
2 cups Milk
Procedure
Place all ingredients in a double boiler and let cook for 4 hours. Strain and reserve for pasta dish.
