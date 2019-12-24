Motorists save man from burning car

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - After a car caught on fire along the interstate, a group of good Samaritans jumped into action and saved the driver’s life.
They say when they saw a car on fire they knew there was only one thing to do and that was to get anyone inside of the car out as fast as possible.
On Friday night, Kevin Yackel was driving home on I-95 when he noticed something didn’t look right. As he got closer, to mile marker 72, he saw that a car had veered off of the road, crashed and caught on fire.
“As soon as I saw that, I pulled off kind of immediately,” said Yackel.
Kathy and Eric Luthi and two truck drivers also pulled over to help.
“We stopped and Eric went and ran to the truck to try to help get him out and I called 911,” They said.
Immediately the group sprung into action, doing anything to make sure the driver would get out safe.
“We started banging on the window, seeing if he was conscious and seeing if there was anyone else in the vehicle.”
Yackel says the driver could hear them but wasn’t very coherent. He says they tried getting him to undo his seat belt, but he couldn’t and both of the doors were pinned shut against a fence.
“One of the other guys was able to crawl through the back window and recline his seat and we were able to slide him backwards to the backseat and then once we got him to the backseat we were able to pull him out through the rear side window,” he said.
Looking back on that night, the series of events was what Yackel says was fate.
“God kind of put me in the right place at the right time. I shouldn’t have been there, my schedule had been delayed quite a bit I was supposed to be home and hour and a half before I was,” he said.
But it was also a night Luthi says she hasn’t stopped thinking about since.
“I pray to God that I never have to see it again. That was the scariest thing I’ve seen in my life,” she said.
And in the burning car were presents. Yackel says he hopes he was able to make it home for the holidays.
“Hopefully, because we were there at the right place at the right time he was able to make it home for Christmas when he probably wouldn’t have given the circumstances,” he said.
In just about two minutes they were able to get him out. It’s unknown at this time, the condition the driver is in. Yackel says he hopes he can get in touch with him and find out how he’s doing.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.