Savannah seeing tourism boost for the holidays

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah is seeing it’s fair share of holiday visitors this year and downtown businesses are counting on their coin heading into the new year.
“We’ve got families that are coming in to the area, as well as couple who are coming in to visit family that live in Savannah. Or some individuals just want to get away and do Christmas somewhere else rather than at home,” said Tressa Wright, Director of Sales and Marketing at the Perry Lane Hotel.
Tressa Wright says the bulk of the Perry Lane Hotel’s visitors are regional, with some international travelers stopping in too.
2019′s hotel occupancy data isn’t in yet, but for 2018 Savannah saw occupancy rates holding steady at about 70 percent, even with an average daily rate increase.
Wright anticipates her hotel will continue to see it’s fair share of the market, and a busy 2020.
“We anticipate that we’re going to have a great year, increased average rates, great occupancy, and more travelers.”
Some of those holiday travelers are still taking advantage of some shopping, stopping into local stores like the Salt Table at Barnard and Broughton.
“This year’s been a good year for our store. There’s a lot of competition, a lot of great stores. And we have a unique product, so we attract a segment of the audience out there, those tourists and locals that come into our store looking for our products.”
Dave Legesse says one thing that’s given stores downtown a leg up on attracting more business is the City of Savannah offering up free spaces in city garages for up to three hours.
“So I’m going to ask all my friends here that live in the area that have guests visiting, come on down, downtown, get some free parking at the parking garages and bring your friends and do a little tourism and see what’s down here if you haven’t been for a while,” said Legesse.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.