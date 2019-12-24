Shoppers dash to Savannah grocery stores ahead of holiday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -To the dinner table we go as many prepare to make their famous dishes for Christmas dinner.
For some, that required a last-minute dash to the grocery store.
Dozens of people did the walk of shame in Red and White supermarket on Ogeechee Road.
Store manager Calvin Nunnally says the most forgotten items seem to be cranberry sauce, ice and mac n cheese.
He says around this time it's always a very busy time of the year.
He says he’s used to it and in fact, he says he actually enjoys the last-minute rush.
“It’s typical it’s very busy you know the day before the holidays," said Nunnally. "I’ve been in this business for about 40 years so it’s a lot of the same thing people are hustling and bustling about trying to get their foods and it’s fun it’s really fun I really like it because the time flies by really fast so it’s exciting; it’s an exciting time.”
The Red and White on Ogeechee Road closes at 7 p.m.
There is also another location on Habersham which closes at 6 p.m.
For other grocery stores like Publix they close at 7 p.m.
Walmart closes at 6 p.m. and Kroger closes at 7 p.m.
In Savannah, Briana Collier WTOC news.
