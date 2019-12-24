Shoppers searching for last minute Christmas gifts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It's Christmas Eve and that means one final shopping day before the main event.
According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), Americans aren't holding back when it comes to shopping this year. At the end of the season, the NRF says Americans could spend a total of more than $725 billion.
Stores are expected to be packed Tuesday as people grab their last minute items.
Retailers are happy with how this year's holiday shopping has been going so far. It seems that people aren't holding such a tight grip on their wallets.
The NRF says Americans are probably feeling a little more stress this year, not because of money, but due to the fact that Thanksgiving was so late which means less shopping days between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Still, the shoppers have definitely shown up. The manager at the Bass Pro Shops says his staff has been busy just trying to keep items on the shelves.
Many stores will close early on Christmas Eve.
- Walmart closes at 6:00 p.m.
- Oglethorpe Mall closes at 7:00 p.m.
- Target closes at 10:00 p.m.
All of these stores will be closed Christmas Day.
Retailers say post-Christmas will also be busy with people returning items and spending gift cards.
