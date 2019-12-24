SPD, community partners spread holiday cheer on Christmas Eve

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Today we just happened upon some men and women in uniform - along with some community partners - spreading some holiday cheer in downtown Savannah.
“Merry Christmas, welcome to Savannah if you’re not from here and thanks for coming by!”
Assistant Chief Stephenie Price, along with several helpers visited Yamacraw Village earlier today to give gifts and holiday sweets to some of the families there, and realized they had more to give.
So they took to the streets of downtown in the Historic District to spread some more cheer.
“So we had a little bit left over and what we decided to do was we decided to come out for jump out Christmas. So we’ve stopped our mobile command post and we’re jumping out and giving candy canes and spreading Christmas cheer that way,” said Assistant Chief Price.
Practicing what they preach, officers with the help of the Bay Street Blues family made the most of this community policing opportunity.
“I’ve never been a part of a community that does something like this, that gives us the freedom to really interact with our community the way it does," said Price. "And it makes me so thankful, not just for our community members here, but also for the tourists that were visiting. Because I know that we surprised quite a few of them as well with the candy cane treats we’ve given.”
While all parts of protecting and serving Savannah aren’t always easy, it was easy to see that this effort was one that the officers and community partners all enjoyed.
Assistant Chief Price also thanked the Bay Street Blues team, and added they were up early this morning wrapping gifts to take on today’s trip.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.