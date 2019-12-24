Tuesday: Rain Departs, Sunshine Returns!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Showers continue to soak street and lead to ponding of water on some roads through the morning commute. Rain is most-widespread along the I-95 corridor and across coastal counties.
Temperatures are in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
The forecast features a gradual drying trend from north, to south, this morning. By noon, everyone should be dry and the forecast features sunshine heading into the afternoon! Temperatures peak in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon with a breeze.
Beautiful weather is in the Christmas forecast; Christmas morning begins in the 40s and temperatures climb into the 60s during the afternoon under plenty of sunshine.
Clouds roll in Wednesday evening; giving way to a cloudier late week and weekend as the next storm system and cold front approaches. The chance of rain is greatest later Sunday and early Monday - followed by clearing, colder weather.
Have a Merry Christmas,
Cutter
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.