Christmas Day: Gorgeous Sunshine!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a mostly clear sky, it’s chilly this morning with temperatures in the 40s and lower 50s. A breeze is adding to the Christmas morning chilly. With lots of sunshine in the forecast, temperatures re-bound into the low and mid-60s this afternoon. A pleasant breeze is in the forecast as well.
While dry, it’ll become chilly this evening. Grab a jacket if you have any plans.
Temperatures dip into the 50s after sunset, then 40s by Thursday morning. A warming trend takes hold heading into the weekend; 70s by Thursday into Friday.
A strong cold front sweeps through late Sunday or early Monday.
Merry Christmas,
Cutter
