Enjoy the Christmas sunshine before rain this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A wonderfully sunny Christmas day with highs of 55° at the coast and 67° inland. Temperatures will fall slightly as the sun sets at 5:26 p.m.
Clouds increase overnight with some patchy fog through Daybreak with wake up temperatures 42°-50° mix of sun and clouds with highs near 70 away from the coast.
Friday a coastal front could bring a few showers to islands and as far west as I-95 but for most of us, just partly sunny with morning lows in low 50s and highs in the low 70s.
Saturday Daybreak fog may be little thicker with wake up temperatures near 55° and afternoon highs in the low to middle 70s. Rain chances increase in the evening.
Sunday we warm to 77°, the record is 81°, before a cold front approaches from the west and moves through Sunday night, bringing showers, which could linger into the Monday morning commute before we dry out.
New Year’s Eve looks dry for now, but another system is nipping at the heels of the beginning of 2020 so “stay tuned.”
The models generally show high pressure and dry weather returning on Monday, followed by a divergence of solutions on Tuesday.
I hope you all have/had a very Merry Christmas!
JErtle
