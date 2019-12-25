First responders stand ready to help on holiday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Even with the holidays, it’s business as usual for first responders in our coverage area.
From police, EMTs and firefighters, all of those public safety roles are filled, ready to respond if you need them.
Working anything from 12 to 48 hour shifts - the men and women on staff this Christmas Day for Chatham Emergency Services stand ready to respond when needed, which we saw first hand during our interview with two district chiefs earlier today.
We were at Station 2 for only about ten minutes when a home fire alarm call went out.
Fire alarm calls are some of the most common over the holidays according to Chatham Emergency Services.
“A lot of people are cooking dinners for their families and they have two or three things going on, multi-tasking. They’ll burn something and set off an alarm like we had now going on. And it’s usually minor stuff like that," said Lt. Carl Sapp with Chatham Fire.
Lt. Sapp added another common call that they had just last night was an overloaded outlet that got hot.
“Typically during the holidays things like that, overloading outlets. Usually they have breakers on there that will pop and they’ll call us because they keep popping and they don’t know why. We go out and tell them to cut it down a little bit,” said Sapp.
But it's all part of the job, which doesn't slow down just because it's Christmas.
And with staffing at full-strength, the first responders often lean on each other for support, especially over the holidays.
Chatham EMS Lt. Charlie Phipps said, “When we get into this line of work, we know that there’s a distinct possibility that we’re not going to be home for these holidays: Christmas, Thanksgiving, New Years. So that’s the biggest issue within. That’s why we kind of become our own family here too. It’s like you have two separate families, your personal life and then your work life.”
Sapp added, “It’s the job we do, it’s what we get in the line of work for, we like helping people. And we’re here.”
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.