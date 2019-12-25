Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

OBIT-ELIZABETH SPENCER
Elizabeth Spencer, 'Light In the Piazza' author, dies at 98
NEW YORK (AP) — Elizabeth Spencer, a grande dame of Southern literature who bravely navigated between the Jim Crow past and open-ended present in her novels and stories including the celebrated novella "Light In the Piazza," has died. Playwright Craig Lucas, who adapted “Light In the Piazza” for the stage, says Spencer died Sunday at her home in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Her fiction mirrored the travels of her life, moving from the American South to Europe and Canada and back again. "Light In the Piazza," first published in The New Yorker and released in book form in 1960, was an immediate critical favorite adapted into a 1962 movie and a Broadway musical that in 2006 won six Tonys.
RAPPER DETAINED
Rapper DaBaby handcuffed, given pot citation after concert
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby was cited on a misdemeanor marijuana charge in North Carolina hours after he performed a concert and gave away toys to children. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police issued citations to the rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, on counts of misdemeanor possession of marijuana and resisting an officer Monday night. A police statement said officers working outside the concert venue, Bojangles Arena, noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from the van that brought Kirk there. Police said that they saw marijuana in plain view in the vehicle, giving them probable cause to take further action.
ELECTION BOARD-SOCIAL MEDIA
Local election officials warned over partisan posts
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The State Board of Elections has admonished a county elections board in the latest example of improper social media posts by local elections officials. The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the state board ultimately voted 4-1 last week to reject a pair of complaints filed by local Republican Party leader Jane Pait against two members of the Bladen County Board of Elections. Pait accused the board members of posting statements to Facebook that disparaged President Donald Trump. County elections board members aren’t allowed to publicly endorse or oppose candidates for election, but there’s been some dispute about whether criticism of an elected leader fits that legal definition.
BC-NC-FAKE MERCHANDISE-SEIZED
North Carolina officials seize $800,000 in fake goods
FAYETTEVILLE, Va. (AP) — Officials in North Carolina say they've seized $800,000 in counterfeit merchandise at shopping centers and flea markets. The Raleigh News & Observer reported Monday that the sham goods included fake UGG boots, fake Louis Vuitton handbags and fake North Face Jackets. The sweep was conducted in the Fayetteville area. The state warned that Christmas shoppers should be wary of bogus goods because some counterfeit products can endanger health. For instance, some fake perfumes and colognes have harmful chemicals, while electrical products can pose a fire hazard.
MAN FOUND DEAD
North Carolina man found dead in home of multiple gunshots
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina are investigating a homicide after they say say a woman found her boyfriend dead of multiple gunshot wounds in his home. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a news release that its homicide detectives were called in Monday night to the home north of the city center. Police say the victim's girlfriend found him inside the home around 9:30 p.m. and called authorities. Officers found the man shot multiple times, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The man's name wasn't immediately released.
MISSING MAN-SURVIVAL SKILLS
Sheriff: Military skills may help missing man stay alive
ROXBORO, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina are searching for a missing man with Alzheimer's disease but are hopeful that his former military skills are keeping him alive. News outlets report 75-year-old William Daniel Holt hasn't been seen since going on a walk with his dog in Person County on Friday afternoon. Temperatures have been below freezing in the area over the past few nights. Dozens of search crews have canvassed thousands of acres of land but haven't seen the man. Officials have expanded the search area. Family members say Holt was in the area to visit relatives for Christmas.
HIGH-SPEED TRAINS
CSX-Virginia rail deal also means good news for N Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A multi-billion-dollar deal announced last week between CSX Corp. and Virginia to improve passenger rail service also includes good news for efforts to run high-speed trains between Virginia and North Carolina. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says CSX also has agreed to let the agency acquire about 10 miles of railroad right-of-way in Warren County to the Virginia line. The land is important toward meeting a goal of 110-mph passenger trains between Raleigh and Richmond, Virginia. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said that CSX had agreed to sell 350 miles of right-of-way to his state.
VOTING MACHINES
Voting equipment manufacturer giving up on NC for now
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — An election equipment manufacturer is giving up for now on selling its machines to North Carolina counties. Clear Ballot's chief executive told the State Board of Elections it was withdrawing its request to certify its recent products upgrades. He blamed the board's slow pace for its troubles, saying the delay in the original certification gave rival Election Systems & Software “a marketing monopoly.” The certification process also got delayed as the board's membership became the subject of litigation between the legislature and Gov. Roy Cooper. Only Onslow County had expressed strong interest in purchasing Clear Ballot equipment for the 2020 elections.