LIST: Stores open on Christmas Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Most pharmacies, CVS, and Walgreens are open on Christmas Day. Hours may vary!
If you need a caffeine fix, Starbucks is open with hours depending on location. And if you didn’t cook or don’t plan to, there are several restaurants you can hit.
This includes Denny’s, which is open 24 hours and Dunkin’ Donuts, where hours vary by location.
All Waffle House locations are open.
Pakwan Indian Cuisine will close at 3 p.m. and reopen at 5 p.m.
Fuji Richmond Hill is open until 9 p.m.
Moodrights Bar will open at 8 p.m.
Ole Times Country Buffet is open.
Chu’s Liquor on Wilmington Island is open until 10:30 p.m.
