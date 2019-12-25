Local dogs win popular magazine’s photo contest

"Soon as I pull out my phone, he knows there might be food involved, so he’s ready to do whatever. Well, it would’ve been exactly 9 a.m. because they would’ve needed their morning break and I’m a big person for schedules. I was a teacher, and I guess that’s when that started. And so 9 a.m. we’re out here for morning break and it was a very foggy morning and I thought it looked a little haunted. It was getting close to Halloween, and snapped an iPhone picture and so it’s really kind of cool that it got all those votes. I’m amazed and thrilled it was fun.”