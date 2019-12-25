Local dogs win popular magazine’s photo contest

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Any of you with a four-legged friend probably think your dog is the most photogenic, but one woman in Hilton Head has proof.
Sybil Lauderdale’s photo of her two dogs placed runner up in Garden & Gun Magazine’s Good Dog Photo Contest.
Lauderdale spoke about the photo
“This year I think I was thinking about it," she said. "I searched it the contest was going on, so I put in a few pictures, and that one just amazed me yeah. These two dogs are cattle dogs and the one with the ball in her mouth likely that’s Shasta, and the other one is Eddie.
"Soon as I pull out my phone, he knows there might be food involved, so he’s ready to do whatever. Well, it would’ve been exactly 9 a.m. because they would’ve needed their morning break and I’m a big person for schedules. I was a teacher, and I guess that’s when that started. And so 9 a.m. we’re out here for morning break and it was a very foggy morning and I thought it looked a little haunted. It was getting close to Halloween, and snapped an iPhone picture and so it’s really kind of cool that it got all those votes. I’m amazed and thrilled it was fun.”
The photo got more than 21,000 votes. It placed third overall out of more than 17,000 entries, and only about 300 votes behind the second-place photo. More than 1 million people voted on the contest.
