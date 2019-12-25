3rd annual Chanukah celebration

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Folks came out Tuesday night for the third annual Hanukkah celebration at Ellis Square with the center of attention being the lighting of the menorah.
After it was rained out Monday night, the celebration was postponed to Tuesday night, which is also the third night of Hanukkah. A greeting was done by Mayor DeLoach and Rabbi Refson, followed by the lighting of the first three candles and an LED light show.
Rabbi Refson says it’s a two-part celebration. It celebrates the religious freedom and liberty as well as the finding of the oil and it burning for eight days when it should have only burned for one.
“The Menorah symbolizes religious freedom and liberty. We want to share that message with humanity as a whole. That’s why we take this menorah, put it in a public space, gather together as a community and spread and share this message,” said Rabbi Refson.
Rabbi Refson says lighting one candle each day teaches us that to make change it takes taking small steps.
